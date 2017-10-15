Bayer AG (BAYN) Given a €124.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Ag Analysts

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €124.00 ($145.88) price target by investment analysts at Commerzbank Ag in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAYN. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer AG in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Bayer AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Bayer AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer AG in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on Bayer AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €121.86 ($143.37).

Shares of Bayer AG (BAYN) opened at 117.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €111.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €112.26. Bayer AG has a 12 month low of €85.72 and a 12 month high of €123.82. The firm has a market capitalization of €102.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38.

