Basf Se (BAS) PT Set at €97.00 by UBS AG

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) received a €97.00 ($114.12) price target from equities researchers at UBS AG in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Basf Se and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Basf Se and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Macquarie set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Basf Se and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Basf Se and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Basf Se and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.96 ($108.19).

Basf Se (ETR BAS) opened at 89.112 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of €81.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.140. Basf Se has a 52-week low of €75.30 and a 52-week high of €94.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €86.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.94.

About Basf Se

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

