Covington Capital Management maintained its position in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold Corporation were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corporation by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Barrick Gold Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX) Position Held by Covington Capital Management” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/barrick-gold-corporation-abx-position-held-by-covington-capital-management.html.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE ABX) traded down 0.06% on Friday, hitting $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,146,102 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of -0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. Barrick Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Barrick Gold Corporation had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corporation will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Barrick Gold Corporation’s payout ratio is 5.94%.

ABX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a report on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Barrick Gold Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

Barrick Gold Corporation Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.