Barings LLC Has $650,000 Stake in Invesco PLC (IVZ)

Barings LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Invesco PLC were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco PLC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco PLC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL raised its position in Invesco PLC by 0.7% during the second quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 12,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Invesco PLC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco PLC by 1.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IVZ. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Invesco PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Invesco PLC in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invesco PLC in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on shares of Invesco PLC from $38.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.04.

Invesco PLC (NYSE IVZ) opened at 36.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. Invesco PLC has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Invesco PLC (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $906.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.19 million. Invesco PLC had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco PLC will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invesco PLC

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment capabilities and outcomes, which are delivered through a set of investment vehicles, to help clients achieve their investment objectives. It has a presence in the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific.

