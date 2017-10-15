Barings LLC held its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2,861.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,766 shares during the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $64,748,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,049,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,157,000 after acquiring an additional 337,282 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15,556.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 255,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,547,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Vail Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $226.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target (up from $229.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.14.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 7,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.55, for a total value of $1,722,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 115,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.73, for a total transaction of $25,350,807.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,227 shares of company stock valued at $50,578,144. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/barings-llc-has-578000-stake-in-vail-resorts-inc-mtn.html.

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE MTN) opened at 217.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.99 and a 52 week high of $232.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.51 and its 200 day moving average is $209.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $209.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post $6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $1.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 85.92%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.