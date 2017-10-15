Barings LLC Continues to Hold Position in Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Barings LLC continued to hold its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,949 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Sysco Corporation were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,501,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,801,000 after purchasing an additional 590,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sysco Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,291,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,211,000 after purchasing an additional 83,464 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Sysco Corporation by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,767,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sysco Corporation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,242,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,484,000 after purchasing an additional 405,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Sysco Corporation by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,092,000 after purchasing an additional 532,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sysco Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sysco Corporation in a report on Monday, August 14th. Pivotal Research set a $53.00 target price on Sysco Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $50.00 target price on Sysco Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of Sysco Corporation (SYY) opened at 54.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.52. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $57.07.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. Sysco Corporation had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco Corporation’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In related news, insider Wayne Shurts sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $793,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $902,018.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,976.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,111,381 shares of company stock valued at $113,332,388. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation Profile

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

