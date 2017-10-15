BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Has $1.58 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,350,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 134,846 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 495,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,271,000 after acquiring an additional 158,480 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 15,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ COST) opened at 159.85 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $183.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.55 billion. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,760. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.11 to $167.11 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Vetr lowered Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.38 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

