Barclays PLC Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Barclays PLC reissued their overweight rating on shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.96.

Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) opened at 81.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.21. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $86.27. The stock has a market cap of $106.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 42.90% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post $8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

In other news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $6,054,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,174,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,819 shares of company stock valued at $39,298,919 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,726,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,110,228,000 after buying an additional 4,556,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,570,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,368,000 after buying an additional 2,727,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 35.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,407,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,667,000 after buying an additional 2,700,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,841,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,571,355,000 after buying an additional 2,148,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,191,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,244,000 after buying an additional 2,062,886 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

