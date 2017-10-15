Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (KORS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,986 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 465,262 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.14% of Michael Kors Holdings Limited worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,350 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 5.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 6,000 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Michael Kors Holdings Limited alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KORS. ValuEngine cut shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $60.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (KORS) opened at 47.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.03. Michael Kors Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Michael Kors Holdings Limited had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Michael Kors Holdings Limited will post $3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (KORS)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/bank-of-nova-scotia-trims-position-in-michael-kors-holdings-limited-kors.html.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS).

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.