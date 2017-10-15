Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 10,803 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.38% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $29.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ DSGX) opened at 28.65 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 0.55.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.74 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post $0.40 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

Descartes Systems Group Inc (Descartes) is a Canada-based global provider of federated network and global logistics technology solutions that help its customers make and receive shipments and manage related resources. Its network-based solutions, which primarily consist of services and software, connect people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange (bookings, bills of lading, status messages); regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management, and warehouse operations.

