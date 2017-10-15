Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK) Holdings Boosted by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) during the second quarter valued at $1,139,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 56.2% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. UBS AG downgraded shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America Corporation set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.81.

In other news, Vice Chairman Brian T. Shea sold 44,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,340,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,793,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 184,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $9,947,301.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 455,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,261.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,931,137 shares of company stock worth $581,058,723. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE BK) traded down 0.13% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.67. 3,156,289 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.19 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation will post $3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investments company. The Company operates businesses through two segments: Investment Management and Investment Services. The Company also has an Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities (including its investment securities portfolio), derivatives and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance and renewable energy investments, and business exits.

