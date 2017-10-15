Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,095 Shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of InnerWorkings worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,603,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,509,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,955,000 after purchasing an additional 173,364 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 2.9% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 1,178,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 744,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 65.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 705,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 278,070 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) opened at 11.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.66 million, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.61. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.62 million. InnerWorkings had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.76%. InnerWorkings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post $0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of InnerWorkings in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on InnerWorkings in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

InnerWorkings Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc is a marketing execution company. The Company’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. The Company’s segments include North America and International.

