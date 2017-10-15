Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 5,318 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.61% of Old Second Bancorp worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 43,030 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,167,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,384,000 after purchasing an additional 600,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In related news, Director John Ladowicz sold 9,550 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $115,937.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Kane sold 10,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $119,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,550 shares of company stock worth $62,594 and sold 50,350 shares worth $609,088. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) opened at 13.25 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

