Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.15 Million Position in Superior Uniform Group, Inc. (SGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Superior Uniform Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.65% of Superior Uniform Group worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Superior Uniform Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,261 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Uniform Group by 70.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Uniform Group in the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Uniform Group in the second quarter worth $141,000. 39.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Uniform Group, Inc. (NASDAQ SGC) opened at 22.69 on Friday. Superior Uniform Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $335.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of -0.01.

Superior Uniform Group (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.31 million. Superior Uniform Group had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 14.74%. On average, analysts expect that Superior Uniform Group, Inc. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Superior Uniform Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Superior Uniform Group from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Uniform Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $377,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Superior Uniform Group Company Profile

Superior Uniform Group, Inc (Superior) manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel and accessories for the medical and health fields, as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure and public safety markets. Superior operates through two segments: Uniforms and Related Products, and Remote Staffing Solutions.

