Bank of America Corporation Raises Liberty Media Corporation (LSXMA) Price Target to $54.00

Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price objective raised by Bank of America Corporation from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LSXMA. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Media Corporation from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup Inc. upped their target price on Liberty Media Corporation from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Corporation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:LSXMA) traded down 0.91% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,034 shares. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.57. Liberty Media Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61.

In related news, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 19,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $811,777.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $756,360.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,477,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,382,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,170,487 shares of company stock valued at $47,753,954.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

