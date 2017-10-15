Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Shares Bought by Bank of The Ozarks

Bank of The Ozarks increased its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corporation accounts for 0.6% of Bank of The Ozarks’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bank of The Ozarks’ holdings in Bank of America Corporation were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Waldron LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 24,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 29,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. iAB Financial Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 63,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) opened at 25.83 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $271.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.07 billion. Bank of America Corporation had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Bank of America Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Bank of America Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.19 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bank of America Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 86,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $2,096,194.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

