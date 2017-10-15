Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Harris Corporation (HRS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Harris Corporation by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harris Corporation by 13.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 125,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Harris Corporation by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 69,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Harris Corporation by 145.5% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 12,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Harris Corporation by 17.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,711,000 after purchasing an additional 103,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harris Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Harris Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Harris Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harris Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Harris Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Harris Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.
In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 13,600 shares of Harris Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $1,677,696.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 50,300 shares of Harris Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $5,947,472.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,357 shares of company stock worth $8,643,111. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Harris Corporation (HRS) opened at 136.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.18. Harris Corporation has a one year low of $88.89 and a one year high of $137.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average of $116.40.
Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Harris Corporation had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Harris Corporation will post $6.01 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Harris Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Harris Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.47%.
Harris Corporation Profile
Receive News & Ratings for Harris Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.