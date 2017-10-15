Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Stock

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $505,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782,554 shares in the company, valued at $335,209,935.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $838,840.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,452,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,752,147.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,670 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,998 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) opened at 94.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.04. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a one year low of $63.64 and a one year high of $104.66.

Liberty Broadband Corporation Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

