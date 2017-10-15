Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas Corporation were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cintas Corporation by 35.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 266,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 69,483 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cintas Corporation by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 270,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,092,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Caldera Capital LLC lifted its position in Cintas Corporation by 32.5% during the second quarter. Caldera Capital LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Cintas Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $8,073,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Cintas Corporation by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,371,000 after buying an additional 265,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Instinet downgraded Cintas Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Nomura downgraded Cintas Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $130.00 price objective on Cintas Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Cintas Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Cintas Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $267,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,018.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,108,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) opened at 151.94 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.07 and a 52 week high of $152.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Cintas Corporation had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post $5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

