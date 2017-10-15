Ball Corporation’s (BLL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ball Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ball Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ball Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Vertical Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $41.50) on shares of Ball Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.23.
Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) opened at 42.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 0.97.
Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Ball Corporation had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Ball Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.
In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 5,218 shares of Ball Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $209,346.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,696.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 37,984 shares of Ball Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $1,596,467.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,277.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,601 shares of company stock worth $5,260,953. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Ball Corporation by 100.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ball Corporation by 5,297.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ball Corporation by 100.0% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Ball Corporation by 385.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Ball Corporation by 520.0% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ball Corporation Company Profile
Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.
