Balchem Corporation (BCPC) Stake Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Balchem Corporation worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Corporation by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 187,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Corporation by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Corporation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Corporation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Balchem Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) opened at 82.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62. Balchem Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Balchem Corporation had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Balchem Corporation will post $2.47 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation Company Profile

Balchem Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization and industrial markets. The Company operates in four segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products.

