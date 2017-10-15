B2Gold Corp (BTG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold Corp (NYSE:BTG) (TSE:BTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “B2Gold Corp. is involved in the exploration and development of gold. The company’s assets are situated in Nicaragua, Colombia, Namibia and Uruguay. B2Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of B2Gold Corp from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of B2Gold Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of B2Gold Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. B2Gold Corp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.38.

Shares of B2Gold Corp (NYSE:BTG) opened at 2.78 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in B2Gold Corp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in B2Gold Corp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,174,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in B2Gold Corp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold Corp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,536,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,459,000 after purchasing an additional 995,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in B2Gold Corp by 13.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,332,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,100 shares during the period.

