Aviva PLC Has $118.28 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (C)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,768,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Citigroup worth $118,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup Inc. alerts:

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $344,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,494.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) opened at 72.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post $5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.99.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/aviva-plc-has-118-28-million-holdings-in-citigroup-inc-c.html.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.