Auxier Asset Management Has $984,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Auxier Asset Management maintained its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 985,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 25.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 556,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,026,000 after acquiring an additional 113,582 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the second quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $13,136,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Yum! Brands by 81.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 754,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,679,000 after acquiring an additional 338,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 8,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $616,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) traded down 0.27% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.20. 1,536,156 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc is engaged in restaurant business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated or franchised over 43,500 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories operating under the KFC, Pizza Hut or Taco Bell (collectively the Concepts) brands. The Company operates through three segments: The KFC Division, which includes the operations of the KFC concept around the world; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes the operations of the Pizza Hut concept around the world, and The Taco Bell Division, which includes the operations of the Taco Bell concept around the world.

