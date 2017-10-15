AutoNation (AN) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about AutoNation (NYSE:AN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AutoNation earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.498205120093 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) opened at 44.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $53.74.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post $3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 29th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $109,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,499.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc (AutoNation) is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

