Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Stake Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,968 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Autodesk worth $28,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 896.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,002 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.26.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $169,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $64,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,212 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ ADSK) traded up 0.54% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.63. 1,262,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average is $105.09. The stock’s market cap is $26.22 billion. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $119.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.98 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company’s segments include Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Platform Solutions and Emerging Business (PSEB), Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

