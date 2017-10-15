Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Auris Medical Holding AG in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auris Medical Holding AG has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of Auris Medical Holding AG (EARS) opened at 0.8699 on Wednesday. Auris Medical Holding AG has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. The company’s market cap is $38.56 million.

Auris Medical Holding AG (NASDAQ:EARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Auris Medical Holding AG will post ($0.63) EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding AG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding AG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding AG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding AG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Holding AG is a holding and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its advanced product candidate, AM-101, is in Phase III clinical development for acute inner ear tinnitus under a special protocol assessment (SPA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

