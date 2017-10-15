Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (BOLD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOLD. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) opened at 28.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87. The firm’s market capitalization is $779.90 million. Audentes Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics will post ($3.50) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Newman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Suyash Prasad sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $171,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 766,500 shares of company stock worth $21,443,730. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 278.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 155.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,024 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc is an early-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The Company has a portfolio of product candidates, including AT132 for the treatment of X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome (Crigler-Najjar); AT982 for the treatment of Pompe disease, and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT).

