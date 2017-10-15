AT&T Inc. (T) Holdings Lifted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 289.1% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Vetr raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.81 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at 35.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.49. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $43.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.45%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

