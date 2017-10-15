Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 50 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR)

Atlantic Trust LLC reduced its position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 31,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lamar Advertising from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) traded up 0.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,027 shares. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $58.68 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.09 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post $3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 109.21%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates. It operates three types of outdoor advertising displays: billboards, logo signs and transit advertising displays.

