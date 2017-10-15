Atlantic Trust LLC Acquires New Holdings in Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI)

Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 2,213.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,279,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,198,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272,827 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 762.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,806,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901,353 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 2,414.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,554,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation by 12.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,132,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $188,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International Corporation news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,019,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,074.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crown Castle International Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown Castle International Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Crown Castle International Corporation in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE CCI) traded down 0.58% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,226 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average is $100.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.80 and a beta of 0.16. Crown Castle International Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.38 and a 12-month high of $108.88.

Crown Castle International Corporation (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Crown Castle International Corporation had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corporation will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Crown Castle International Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 304.00%.

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

