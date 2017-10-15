Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining PLC (LON:ATYM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on the stock.

ATYM has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.22) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining PLC in a research note on Friday, July 28th. FinnCap restated a buy rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.56) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining PLC in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get Atalaya Mining PLC alerts:

Atalaya Mining PLC (ATYM) opened at 181.00 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 211.19 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 139.53. Atalaya Mining PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 76.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 16,400.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/atalaya-mining-plc-atym-earns-buy-rating-from-canaccord-genuity.html.

About Atalaya Mining PLC

Atalaya Mining PLC, formerly EMED Mining Public Limited, is a Cyprus-based new European copper company focused on the re-start of production at the Rio Tinto Copper Project. It comprises a number of deposits including one of the largest copper deposits in Spain and is located in the Iberian Pyrite Belt.

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.