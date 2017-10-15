Aspen Investment Management Inc Acquires 1,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal Holdings were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ PYPL) opened at 68.66 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 0.98.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PayPal Holdings had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. PayPal Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post $1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal Holdings news, COO William J. Ready sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $9,890,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,244,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,351 shares of company stock worth $15,302,809 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PayPal Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Sunday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

