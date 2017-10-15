Ashmore Group plc (ASHM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Ashmore Group plc (LON:ASHM)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on the investment management service provider’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

ASHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ashmore Group plc from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 346 ($4.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ashmore Group plc from GBX 338 ($4.44) to GBX 333 ($4.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashmore Group plc in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ashmore Group plc from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Ashmore Group plc to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.94) to GBX 370 ($4.86) in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 353.56 ($4.65).

Get Ashmore Group plc alerts:

Shares of Ashmore Group plc (ASHM) opened at 378.50 on Friday. Ashmore Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 269.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 392.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 349.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 353.25. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 2.53 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/ashmore-group-plc-ashm-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-peel-hunt.html.

In other Ashmore Group plc news, insider Clive Adamson purchased 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 374 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £3,493.16 ($4,592.64). Also, insider Tom Shippey sold 92,785 shares of Ashmore Group plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.48), for a total value of £316,396.85 ($415,983.24).

About Ashmore Group plc

Ashmore Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a specialist emerging markets asset manager. The Company offers a range of investment themes, such as external debt, local currency, corporate debt, blended debt, equities, alternatives, multi-strategy and overlay/liquidity. Its geographical segments include United Kingdom, United States and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashmore Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashmore Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.