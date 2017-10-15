Ashford Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in TASER International, Inc. (AAXN)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 218,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of TASER International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TASER International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TASER International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TASER International in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TASER International in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP raised its stake in shares of TASER International by 25.0% in the second quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ AAXN) traded up 0.61% on Friday, reaching $24.60. 575,197 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 0.98. TASER International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90.

TASER International (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. TASER International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TASER International, Inc. will post $0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TASER International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TASER International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About TASER International

Axon Enterprise, Inc, formerly TASER International, Inc, is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) for use by law enforcement, military, corrections and private security personnel, and by private individuals for personal defense. It is also engaged in development of connected wearable on-officer cameras.

