Ashford Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Medicines Company (MDCO)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. The Medicines accounts for about 1.9% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of The Medicines worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Medicines by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Medicines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Medicines by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Medicines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in The Medicines by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) traded down 1.42% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. 870,557 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63. The firm’s market cap is $2.50 billion. The Medicines Company has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $55.95.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 million. The Medicines had a negative return on equity of 137.20% and a negative net margin of 670.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Medicines Company will post ($9.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on shares of The Medicines from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

The Medicines Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on advancing the treatment of acute and intensive care patients through the delivery of medicines to the hospital marketplace around the world. It markets Angiomax (bivalirudin), Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system), Minocin (minocycline) for injection and Orbactiv (oritavancin).

