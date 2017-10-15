Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 118,793 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,000. AT&T accounts for about 1.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $101,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $104,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in AT&T by 289.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at 35.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $43.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.84 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.24 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AT&T from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

