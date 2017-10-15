Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $7.48 Million Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 290,804 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.29% of CommVault Systems worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Airain ltd acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,130,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $5,080,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,546,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CommVault Systems Inc. alerts:

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) opened at 61.70 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1082.46 and a beta of 1.40.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.92 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post $1.22 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/arrowstreet-capital-limited-partnership-has-7-48-million-stake-in-commvault-systems-inc-cvlt.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group set a $70.00 price objective on CommVault Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $181,278.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,040.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Carolan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,507 shares of company stock worth $3,973,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.