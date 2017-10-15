Arrow Financial Corp Has $360,000 Position in Boeing Company (The) (BA)

Arrow Financial Corp maintained its position in shares of Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing Company (The) were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,061 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $253.54 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a report on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.77.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Downey sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $32,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dennis A. Muilenburg sold 56,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.46, for a total value of $13,837,779.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 127,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,108,831.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,814. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) opened at 260.74 on Friday. Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $133.33 and a 12 month high of $263.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.48. The company has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Boeing Company (The) had a return on equity of 2,185.10% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $22.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Boeing Company (The)’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Company will post $10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

