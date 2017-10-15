Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (AGII) Holdings Lifted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGII) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.10% of Argo Group International Holdings worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Argo Group International Holdings by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Argo Group International Holdings by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Argo Group International Holdings by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Argo Group International Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark E. Watson III sold 22,246 shares of Argo Group International Holdings stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,338,986.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 593,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,732,455.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Argo Group International Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (AGII) traded up 1.36% on Friday, hitting $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 84,899 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.97. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $54.40 and a 52 week high of $69.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Argo Group International Holdings (NASDAQ:AGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. Argo Group International Holdings had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $447.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post $3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Argo Group International Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Argo Group International Holdings Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. is an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. The Company operates through four segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Commercial Specialty, International Specialty and Syndicate 1200. Excess and Surplus Lines segment carriers focus on risks that the standard (admitted) market is unwilling or unable to underwrite.

