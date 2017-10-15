ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 146.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,004,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,200 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 18.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Consumer Edge raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $59.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) opened at 51.53 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

