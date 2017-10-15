Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.12% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,154,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,238,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 49,469 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 437,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 428,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 423,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACRE. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) traded up 0.59% during trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. 153,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $389.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.69. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company is primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments. The Company operates through principal lending segment. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other CRE investment opportunities, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

