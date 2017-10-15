Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Oil States International, Inc. (OIS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 405,866.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oil States International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,820 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oil States International in the 2nd quarter worth $53,922,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in Oil States International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,474,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,022,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Oil States International by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 678,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 459,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) traded down 0.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 485,011 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $1.27 billion. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.08 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post ($0.97) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Oil States International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies throughout the world. The Company operates as a technology-focused energy services company. The Company operates through two segments: Offshore Products and Well Site Services.

