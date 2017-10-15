Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Arch Capital has a strong product portfolio and has been maintaining an exemplary track record of premium growth. This apart, the company has been making efforts to diversify its Mortgage Insurance business through strategic acquisitions. Moreover, the insurer remains focused in boosting shareholders’ value. However, its exposure to catastrophe losses poses an inherent risk to the P&C business, inducing volatility in underwriting results. Also, a still low interest rate environment and intense competition concerns. Moreover, shares of Arch Capital have underperformed the industry in the last three months. Also, the company has seen its 2017 and 2018 estimates moving south over the last 60 days.”

Get Arch Capital Group Ltd. alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS AG decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) traded down 0.21% during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.34. 892,824 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average of $96.20. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $76.47 and a 52 week high of $100.91.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post $4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/arch-capital-group-ltd-acgl-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 38,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,783,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,699,263.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Constantine Iordanou sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $4,894,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,825,669.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,579 shares of company stock valued at $18,756,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1,372.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance. The Company provides a range of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance lines. The Company operates in five segments: insurance, reinsurance, mortgage, other and corporate. The insurance segment’s product lines include construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.