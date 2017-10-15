Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,001 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.91% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $20,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 423,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William B. Helmreich sold 28,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $224,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,242.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 6,785 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $54,551.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,704.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) remained flat at $8.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 295,740 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $510.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/arbor-realty-trust-abr-shares-sold-by-wasatch-advisors-inc.html.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in a portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets, primarily consisting of bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, preferred and direct equity.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.