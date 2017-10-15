AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Position Boosted by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 17.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 35.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $164,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,298.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 35,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,843,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) traded up 0.40% during trading on Friday, reaching $88.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,132 shares. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.32 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.87.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $617.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.74 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 9.36%. AptarGroup’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post $3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Vertical Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

