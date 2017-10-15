AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Earns Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

Get AptarGroup Inc. alerts:

Shares of AptarGroup (NYSE ATR) opened at 88.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.96. AptarGroup has a one year low of $70.32 and a one year high of $90.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $617.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.74 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post $3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Earns Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/aptargroup-inc-atr-earns-hold-rating-from-robert-w-baird.html.

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $164,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,298.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 35,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,843,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 233.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.