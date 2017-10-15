Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) Stake Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.73% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 82,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ AAOI) opened at 47.01 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $103.41. The company has a market cap of $907.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $63.95.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.28. Applied Optoelectronics had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post $5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAOI. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

In related news, General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $55,759.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,451.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chewei Lin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,825 in the last ninety days. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for networking end markets, such as Internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and telecommunications (telecom). The Company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies and modules to turnkey equipment.

