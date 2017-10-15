Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 114,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,483,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 128,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,512,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Inc. alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Johny Srouji sold 10,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $1,698,071.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,367,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 268,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $43,148,912.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,177 shares of company stock worth $85,864,804 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/apple-inc-aapl-shares-sold-by-bray-capital-advisors.html.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded up 0.63% on Friday, hitting $156.99. 16,394,188 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.58 and its 200-day moving average is $151.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.08 and a 52-week high of $164.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 35.40%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Apple from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.73.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.