Apple Inc. (AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Sunday. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We maintain our production estimates of 20 million and 50 million iPhone X for the December and March quarters, respectively.””

Get Apple Inc. alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.96 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.73.

Apple (AAPL) traded up 0.63% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.99. 16,394,188 shares of the stock were exchanged. Apple has a one year low of $104.08 and a one year high of $164.94. The company has a market cap of $810.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post $9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/15/apple-inc-aapl-rating-reiterated-by-rosenblatt-securities.html.

In other news, insider Johny Srouji sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $948,612.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,327,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 63,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $9,775,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 541,177 shares of company stock worth $85,864,804. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Apple by 301.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,003,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,880,992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018,790 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 14,030.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,515,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Apple by 15.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,449,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,241,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845,363 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Apple by 200.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,765,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $686,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 25.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,582,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,524,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,928 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.